Commerce Bank Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $41,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

