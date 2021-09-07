Commerce Bank Purchases 8,387 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 2.12% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of IYM opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $141.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.53.

