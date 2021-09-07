Commerce Bank Purchases 90,142 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $42,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

