Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $74,221,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

NYSE:D opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.