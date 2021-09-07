Commerce Bank Sells 136,474 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,474 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.12% of Cerner worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

