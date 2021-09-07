Commerce Bank Sells 15,271 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.47% of Vertiv worth $44,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,437,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

NYSE VRT opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

