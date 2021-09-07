Commerce Bank Sells 218 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

TSLA stock opened at $733.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.81. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

