Commerce Bank Sells 25,759 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

