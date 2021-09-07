Commerce Bank Sells 2,981 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $31,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $209.47 and a 1 year high of $331.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

