Commerce Bank Sells 631,650 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631,650 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 98,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 48.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $7,295,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,156,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,625,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

