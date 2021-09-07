Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.21% of The Cooper Companies worth $40,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO opened at $455.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.94 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

