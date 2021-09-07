Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.37

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.37 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 61.43 ($0.80). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 61.11 ($0.80), with a volume of 180,730 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £322.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

