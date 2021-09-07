Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,501.99

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,501.99 ($19.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,505 ($19.66). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.37), with a volume of 1,078,295 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £26.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,501.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,662.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.