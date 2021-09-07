Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

