Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

