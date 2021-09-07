Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,046.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.73 or 0.07328389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.35 or 0.01401501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00381744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00123928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00565799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.53 or 0.00555900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00334081 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

