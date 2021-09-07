Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.26 million and $55,312.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00733284 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

