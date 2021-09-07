ContentBox Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $940,588.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.55 or 0.00450338 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

