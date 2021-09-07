Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.