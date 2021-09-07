Core & Main (CNM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

