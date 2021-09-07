Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.91

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.91 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 500,639 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The firm has a market cap of £164.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.91.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

