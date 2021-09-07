CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 772.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. 22,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

