COTI Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $260.75 million and $142.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00181886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.99 or 0.07098876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.16 or 1.00214796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00720485 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

