Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,140,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.03. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

