Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

COUP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. 2,913,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.27. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.92.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

