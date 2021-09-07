Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $706-708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.39 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Coupa Software stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,548. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.92.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

