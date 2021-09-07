Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. 2,913,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

