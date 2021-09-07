Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $177-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

COUP stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. 3,309,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.92.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.