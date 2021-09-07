Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.20. 764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,270,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 889,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,821 shares of company stock valued at $29,039,566.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,750,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

