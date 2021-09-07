Covalent Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $66.62 million and approximately $25.26 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00179964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.57 or 0.07627136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,808.55 or 0.99792572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.50 or 0.00905003 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

