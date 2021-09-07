Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 162,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,503. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.