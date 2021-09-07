CPChain (CPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,240.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $122,240.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00457300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002934 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.29 or 0.00966523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

