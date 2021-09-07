CPUchain Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $56,570.61 and $4.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.93 or 0.07543482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.60 or 0.99766932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00885964 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 54,663,450 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPUchain

