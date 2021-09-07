CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.52

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.52 and last traded at $94.77, with a volume of 73173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $699.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. Research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

