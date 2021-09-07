CRDT Hits One Day Volume of $786,292.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. CRDT has a market cap of $51,090.18 and approximately $786,292.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CRDT has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00061658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00156263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.26 or 0.00731223 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.