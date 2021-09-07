Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,008. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

