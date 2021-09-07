Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.25

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

