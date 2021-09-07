Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Down 4%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.58. Approximately 2,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 685,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

