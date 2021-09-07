Critical Analysis: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alteryx and Red Cat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $495.31 million 10.32 -$24.37 million $0.06 1,266.67 Red Cat $5.00 million 28.08 -$13.24 million N/A N/A

Red Cat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alteryx and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 4 8 0 2.67 Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alteryx currently has a consensus price target of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.71%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -10.91% -6.16% -1.94% Red Cat N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red Cat beats Alteryx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

