Critical Comparison: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KVH Industries and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.64%. Given KVH Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than AG&E.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and AG&E’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $158.73 million 1.20 -$21.94 million ($0.35) -29.03 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AG&E has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KVH Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -12.80% -1.99% -1.44% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

