Critical Review: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Qumu and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60

Qumu currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.67%. eGain has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than eGain.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -57.97% -100.99% -34.48% eGain 8.89% 17.29% 7.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qumu and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.70 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -5.48 eGain $78.29 million 4.74 $6.96 million $0.21 56.62

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Qumu has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eGain beats Qumu on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

