Crown (CRW) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2,832.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $668.36 or 0.01441245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.65 or 0.00575008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00350860 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,955,135 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.