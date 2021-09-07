Crown Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $8,361.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $737.85 or 0.01446222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.11 or 0.00511780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00357259 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,951,707 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

