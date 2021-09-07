Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $6.96 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowns has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $6.96 or 0.00014847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,420 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

