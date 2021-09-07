Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001602 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.81 or 0.01066831 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

