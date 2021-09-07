CryptEx (CRX) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $13.60 or 0.00029196 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $76,176.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,503.16 or 0.99797621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00065078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

