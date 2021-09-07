Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 86.9% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $484,191.64 and $867.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

