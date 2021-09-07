Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $16,391.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00128990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00178629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.23 or 0.07207189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.46 or 1.00778175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.00900268 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,274,557 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

