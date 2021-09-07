CryptoSoul Price Up 50.1% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $888,967.68 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00079496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00326098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00042199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

