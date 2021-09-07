Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.94. 31,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 17,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CULL)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

